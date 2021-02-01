Ndamukong Suh: I talked to Jared Goff about going to Detroit

Getty Images

Two years ago at this time, Jared Goff and Ndamukong Suh were on the Rams preparing to play the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Now Suh is back in the Super Bowl, and Goff just got traded to the Lions — the team that drafted Suh at No. 2 overall back in 2010.

“I actually spoke to Jared Goff the other day when [the trade] actually happened, just to let him know that he’s going to a great city in Detroit and I’m excited for him, and let me know if he needs anything,” Suh said Monday. “I know a lot of people up there, a lot of great people in the community that will be happy to help him get his feet settled and what not.”

Suh had 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four passes defensed with the Rams in the 2018 regular season, with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and five QB hits in the postseason.

Later asked specifically about quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to L.A., Suh said it’s potentially “really good” for him.

“Hopefully get a chance to play against him next year, wherever I might be — hopefully here in Tampa — and go from there,” Suh said.

For what it’s worth, the Rams will host the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium next fall.