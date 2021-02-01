Nick Sirianni on QBs: Competition is a core value

Getty Images

Now that the Eagles have hired Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, one of the biggest questions for them to answer is the one about the identity of their quarterback.

Carson Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts during their 4-11-1 run to the bottom of the NFC East in 2020 and Sirianni didn’t shed much light on what he thought about the players during an introductory press conference last week. The plans for the position remained a hot topic when Sirianni made an appearance on WIP Monday.

Sirianni said he and the other coaches have been watching tape and “we’re into that process of evaluating those players.” He also suggested that no decisions about the quarterback will be made until everyone is back on the field.

“A core value, is competition,” Sirianni said. “That’s competition every where. Everybody is going to compete. I am going to compete with [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen] on things. We’re going to compete in the building with coaches. Competition is the core value that we’re going to use for every single position that we have here with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Sirianni was asked a specific followup question about Wentz and Hurts competing and confirmed that is the approach the team is taking. With a lot of quarterback movement expected around the league, there’s a chance the pieces in place could change before the Eagles are ready to start competing again.