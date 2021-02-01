Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: “No regrets” about 2020 draft

February 1, 2021
The Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers around, in order to compete for more championships. They arguably hampered their ability to compete for a 2020 championship by taking a quarterback in the first round of the most recent draft, and by using a fourth-round pick to trade up for Jordan Love.

Still, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, that Gutekunst doesn’t see another move he could have made to get the team over the hump in 2020.

“Really no regrets looking back at the draft last year,” Gutekunst said.

Unless the plan was to take a quarterback who’d light a fire under the current quarterback, there should be regrets. Those picks could have become one or two players who would have helped the Packers beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, and possibly to win a Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see whether the Packers devote their 2021 draft picks to playmakers who can help the Packers take it to the next level next season. It’s likely safe to assume at this point that they won’t be using their first-round pick on a quarterback.

15 responses to “Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: “No regrets” about 2020 draft

  2. We played in the NFCCG at home with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Gutekunst’s top 2 draft picks (QB Love, RB Dillion) combined for a whopping 3 carries for 17 yards. Gutekunst really doesn’t think there was a single available player who would have made a difference in the first two rounds? This guy is worse than Ted.

  3. Dillon is in line to start next year, and looks like he has a high ceiling.

    Runyan looks like he will be a starter as well.

    They did a nice job.

    .. gotta hit on a couple defenders this year.

  4. “Unless the plan was to take a quarterback who’d light a fire under the current quarterback, there should be regrets.”

    My thoughts exactly. I get this is what Gutekunst has to say but no one with a brain believes him.

  5. Anyone who says they did a nice job is drinking the Packer kool-aid. One of the worst drafts EVER and is comical people think otherwise. But suppose they’ve never successfully surrounded Brett or Aaron with offensive weapons so why start now?

  6. Gutekunst’s top 2 draft picks (QB Love, RB Dillion) combined for a whopping 3 carries for 17 yards.
    =====

    It was LaFleur’s choice to abandon the run.

    I think Dillon could have made a pretty big impact in that game. Particularly on the drive everyone is going insane over.

  7. Move makes perfect sense to me. You draft a QB and let him become an understudy for a couple of years much as Rodgers was under Favre. There are plenty of examples of QB’s who took a few years to find their groove (Steve Young, Rich Gannon immediately come to mind) so why not?

  8. But suppose they’ve never successfully surrounded Brett or Aaron with offensive weapons so why start now?
    =====

    Driver.. Jennings.. Jordy.. Finley.. Cobb.. Adams..

    Rodgers has nothing to complain about.

  9. With the benefit of hindsight, the fact that Gutekunst still can’t see/admit he could’ve done better, is confounding.

  10. The Packers have screwed up a lot of first-round draft picks over the years — so have most other teams. The hit rate on first-round picks around the league is not great. Look at the first round of the 2015 draft and tell me who won that draft. By my count, only 6 of the first round players are still with their original teams and at least two are currently out of the league.

  11. Anyone who says they did a nice job is drinking the Packer kool-aid.
    =====

    They got a starting RB, a starting lineman, and a couple role players. And hopefully their future starting QB.

    Under what standard is that a poor haul?

    What are you comparing this against? The ’74 Steelers? The ’86 49ers?

  12. “Unless the plan was to take a quarterback who’d light a fire under the current quarterback, there should be regrets.”

    Well using that logic, the Packers should not have drafted Rodgers in the 1st place. And if they didn’t, they might have been in the QB wilderness for the past 15 years and the NFCCG in 2020 may not have even been a discussion for the franchise.

  13. Short Term / Long Term views…

    Short Term: Aaron Rodgers was angry at the draft pick and became the league MVP again with Mahomes. That draft pick obviously motivated him. His play led them to one PI call / bad coaching decision away from a shot at the superbowl. Would having one more OL, WR, or CB helped them get over the hump? Maybe. Would Rodgers have played like that all season without the fire under him? Maybe.

    Long Term: You still don’t know what you have in Love and Dillon, but the QB and RB succession plan is in place and you don’t have to worry about it for the next 3-5 years.

  14. It was a dumb pick. The only way to salvage it is to trade Love for a 1st round pick if there is a team that wants him

  15. Would having one more OL, WR, or CB helped them get over the hump?
    =====

    20 sacks this year. Far and away the fewest of Rodgers career.

    Rodgers had the 2nd best year of his career, with FAR less talent than in 2011. I think he would have preferred another talented WR, and I think the team would have been better for it. But I just don’t see how that is a legit complaint considering the year he had.

    .. and rookie wideouts are a mixed bag as well. Look at Henry Ruggs.

    The D is another story. They need to upgrade @ ILB, and corner. That was a story on draft day, same as today.

