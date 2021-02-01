Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst: “No regrets” about 2020 draft

Getty Images

The Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers around, in order to compete for more championships. They arguably hampered their ability to compete for a 2020 championship by taking a quarterback in the first round of the most recent draft, and by using a fourth-round pick to trade up for Jordan Love.

Still, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Monday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, that Gutekunst doesn’t see another move he could have made to get the team over the hump in 2020.

“Really no regrets looking back at the draft last year,” Gutekunst said.

Unless the plan was to take a quarterback who’d light a fire under the current quarterback, there should be regrets. Those picks could have become one or two players who would have helped the Packers beat the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, and possibly to win a Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see whether the Packers devote their 2021 draft picks to playmakers who can help the Packers take it to the next level next season. It’s likely safe to assume at this point that they won’t be using their first-round pick on a quarterback.