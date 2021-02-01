Packers have spoken to Kris Richard about defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers’ search for a new defensive coordinator has included a conversation with Kris Richard.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers and Richard have spoken about the vacancy in Green Bay. The Packers opted not to retain Mike Pettine after his contract expired at the end of their season.

Richard was out of the league in 2020 after being let go by the Cowboys along with head coach Jason Garrett at the end of the 2019 season. He was the defensive backs coach and also called the defensive plays in Dallas. Richard also spent three years as the defensive coordinator in Seattle.

Richard also interviewed with the Raiders before they hired Gus Bradley last month.

Chargers passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris and Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero have also been identified as candidates to run the Packers Defense.