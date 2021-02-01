Patrick Mahomes glad this year’s Super Bowl week has fewer distractions

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP award last year, but this year he thinks he’ll be even better prepared.

That’s because this year the Chiefs are staying home and practicing at their own facility, rather than flying to the Super Bowl host city a week in advance, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most pre-Super Bowl festivities.

“You get in a routine as a football player, you come to the building, you watch film, you go to practice, you come back and watch film,” Mahomes said. “To have that routine stay the same is definitely something I think will help us go out and play better, even than we did last year. It’s definitely a different experience but you just treat it as any other football game.”

The Chiefs plan to arrive in Tampa for the Super Bowl the day before the game, as they would for a typical road game. It’s business as usual this week.