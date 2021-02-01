Report: Chris Ash joining Jaguars staff as secondary coach

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached an agreement with Chris Ash to serve as their secondary coach under head coach Urban Meyer, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Ash spent two seasons as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Meyer in 2014-15 before getting hired as head coach at Rutgers. He spent four years in the head role at Rutgers before landing with the University of Texas after his dismissal in 2019. He served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach last year for the Longhorns.

Ash began his coaching career in 1997 and has 24 years of experience. This will be his first job in the NFL after stops at Drake, Iowa State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Ohio State, Rutgers and Texas.