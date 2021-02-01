Report: Jaguars hire Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator

Getty Images

Brian Schottenheimer has agreed to terms with the Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Seahawks fired Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator Jan. 12.

Schottenheimer joins Darrell Bevell with the Jaguars. Schottenheimer replaced Bevell as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2018.

Bevell spent the past two seasons in Detroit.

Schottenheimer, 47, also served as offensive coordinator of the Jets for six seasons and the Rams for three seasons. He also has worked for the Chiefs, Washington, Chargers and Colts.