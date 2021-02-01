Sean McVay became “fixated” on Matthew Stafford

February 1, 2021
Although quarterback Matthew Stafford ostensibly would have accepted a trade to any team but the Patriots, Stafford wanted to play for Sean McVay and the Rams. In the end, Stafford got what he wanted.

Chris Simms explained on Monday’s PFT Live that Stafford shied away from other potential trade destinations, like for example Carolina, as he tried to nudge the process toward McVay and Southern California.

Per a league source, Stafford and McVay spent time together last week in Cabo. (Albert Breer of SI.com writes that the two met for dinner in Mexico after the deal was done; our information suggests that the conversations and meetings didn’t begin then.)

As the source explains it, McVay became “fixated” on Stafford and pushed the Rams to get him. McVay, as the thinking in some circles goes, believes that Stafford will help McVay preserve his “boy genius” status, a label that has begun to weather and fray over the past two years. McVay blames the regression on Goff, taking a page from the playbook of his mentor, Jon Gruden.

Whether Stafford can change the perception of the McVay offensive system remains to be seen. As Simms put it, McVay will behave like a kid with a new toy, drawing up plays suited to Stafford’s strengths. It will invigorate McVay and expand the offense — at least in the short term.

But the Rams will still need to put a team around Stafford. With $22.2 million carried on the salary cap for Goff’s traded contract and with Stafford receiving $20 million in compensation for 2021, the Rams will have to put a team around Stafford with $42.2 million devoted to the quarterback position and (if the cap shrinks to $180 million) less than $140 million to fill out the rest of the roster.

  2. I’m baffled at how, all of the sudden, teams jumped on the ‘pick six’ Stafford bandwagon in starting a bidding war…at best, he’s a Kirk Cousins type (ie plenty of stats, but never will make his teammates better).The guy has flawed mechanics, has a turnover propensity WORSE than the guy he was traded for, and isn’t a leader…McVay is an egomaniac that is worse than Jon Gruden, and will succeed in tearing down the Rams. Hard to imagine a Head Coach publicly tearing down his starting QB like McVay did…

  5. What’s with all this smack talk on McVay? He coached his team to the super bowl three years ago and last year won a playoff game against everyone’s darling Seattle with a qb with a broken thumb. I’m not even a Rams fan but this seems to be making a mountain out a mole hill.

    Yeah, this is a clear sign that McVay is more of a problem than Goff. A bad front office and a HC willing to throw players under the bus. Not a fan.

    Say what you want about Goff, but the Rams drafted him and then gave him the huge contract, and now he’s cost them 2 first round draft picks. That’s on the organization, not Goff.

    At some McVay will run out of people to blame. The fact that he makes this kind of thing public is unprofessional and weasely. Be a man, McVay, and be accountable for your own mistakes. The problems in LA run far deeper than who takes the snaps.

  8. Congratulations LA but won’t change a thing in the west. Sf fans already got the brooms out for next year

  9. Matt Stafford is only 33 and has never played for a real head coach. Matt has his own reputation to save too. Does he wanna retire as Jay Cutler or does he want to retire as Brad Johnson? The ring is why remember the last fellas name

  10. I highly doubt McVay cares anything about the boy genius label. He’s just a football coach trying to get better. Not sure Stafford is much of an upgrade though.

  11. The Rams got fleeced because of McVay’s fixation. Stafford is not worth what they gave up to get him.

  12. Last 3 years
    Stafford QBR 97.3 Cmp% 62 Yds 10,363 TD% 4.5 Int% 2.3 TD 66
    Cousins QBR 107 Cmp% 69 Yds 12,166 TD% 5.8 Int% 1.9 TD 91

  13. Matt Stafford, 0-3 in the playoffs, 4 TDs 3INTs
    Jared Goff, 3-3 in the playoffs, 4 TDs, 2INTs

    Not sure Matt Stafford is an upgrade, definitely not sure he is worth what they traded for to get him.

    Cardinals will be better, 49ers will be much better, Seahawks will be same-I don’t think the Rams will make the playoffs next year.

  14. Patrick H says:
    February 1, 2021 at 11:16 am
    Matt Stafford is only 33
    /////////
    Stafford is a very old 33 in the NFL, with 12 seasons under his belt, a body that is starting to break down and get injured, and has 0 playoff wins. He also only has 4 winning seasons in 12 years. You can say all that is a result of playing for a poor team if you want, but I’ll tell you Stafford’s stats are a result of garbage time yards while that team was behind.

  15. Last week y’all were saying you can’t keep defending a bad player or you risk losing the locker room. This week, McVay is throwing Goff under the bus. Love that fake news narrative this site has started taking on for clicks. Anyone who watched Goff knows he was the weakest point of the offense, and it wasn’t close. Goff’s pick to Quandre Diggs in wk 16 was the worst turnover I’ve ever seen in a professional football game, including the butt fumble. Goff has no one to blame but himself they went 5 years without bringing a single threatening QB in to that room with Goff and even when he played terribly last year, they still defended him. Stop protecting a mediocre QB that didn’t improve from being dumped by his coach after being given the keys to the kingdom.

