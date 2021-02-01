Tedy Bruschi joins Arizona coaching staff as special advisor to head coach

USA TODAY Sports

Tedy Bruschi is going home. While continuing to perform his current media job.

The University of Arizona has announced that Bruschi will serve as Special Advisor to the Head Coach. The new head coach in Arizona is Jedd Fisch.

“Arizona Football just got better today by the addition of another College Football Hall of Famer, New England Patriots Hall of Famer and Arizona Football Ring of Honor member to our staff,” Fisch said in a statement released by the program. “Tedy Bruschi represents everything we want from our student-athletes. He knows what it takes to do things right on and off the field and has demonstrated success in all facets of life throughout the years. Tedy is a true friend and ally who understands what it takes to win: Respect, accountability, selflessness, and enthusiasm. Tedy has always been the best at what he does, and this is another opportunity to bring greatness to our entire program. I want to welcome Tedy and his family back to Tucson.”

“I am very excited to re-establish my connection to the Arizona Football program,” Bruschi said in the same release. “Coach Fisch, and his vision for the program, is the main reason for my new level of involvement. I look forward to assisting Coach Fisch and the program in any way I can as we develop the next generations of Wildcats who are purposeful, resilient and original.”

According to the program, Bruschi will work as a “member of the executive football management team while serving as a consultant with the entire football staff.” Bruschi also will work in alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives, and student-athlete development off the field.

Via Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Bruschi’s job is part-time in nature. He’ll continue to serve as an analyst with ESPN.