Todd Bowles: I don’t feel any redemption for post-Jets success

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles spent four seasons as the Jets’ head coach before getting fired with a 24-40 record, but he said the lack of success didn’t lead him to doubt his abilities as a coach.

Bowles said he knew he was a good coach and that “you just keep marching forward” in the face of those who feel otherwise. Plenty of people have gone back to praising Bowles as the Buccaneers moved to the top of the NFC this year, but Bowles insists that hasn’t shaken him any more than the criticism.

“I don’t feel any redemption,” Bowles said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’m harder on myself than anybody. When you don’t win games, you get the criticism. In this sport, there’s going to be ups and downs. You’ve got to stay the course and stay who you are. You trust your coaching and the people that taught you. I stuck with that, and everything has worked out for me.”

Bowles got a couple of head coaching interviews before all the jobs were filled this cycle and said he “would love to have that opportunity again,” but all his attention is on stopping the Chiefs for the time being.