Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2021, 11:51 AM EST
The Lions scheduled an interview with with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to be their next head coach, but they canceled it without ever interviewing him. Bowles said today that he thinks the Lions were eager to hire Dan Campbell as their next head coach and didn’t want to wait for Bowles, who wouldn’t be able to be hired officially until after the Super Bowl.

“They canceled the interview,” Bowles said. “I never got to interview. I think they didn’t feel like waiting. They had their mind made up.”

Bowles said he has no hard feelings about the Lions hiring Campbell, who played for the Cowboys in 2005 when Bowles was an assistant coach in Dallas, and then was on the same staff with Bowles in Miami.

“Dan is a great coach and a great person,” Bowles said.

Bowles also said he thinks he got a fair shot during his four years as head coach of the Jets and doesn’t think he’s owed another shot. But he’d like that chance if it arrives, even if helping his team get to the Super Bowl actually makes it harder for him to become a head coach again.

14 responses to “Todd Bowles: Lions canceled head-coaching interview, wanted to hire Dan Campbell

  1. Apparently the Lions were already enamored with the idea punching people and biting off kneecaps.

  2. If I’m Bowles, I’m glad they saved me the time and effort to interview for a job I was not going to receive. He can smile knowing he’s in the Super Bowl and the Lions can only dream of being in his current position.

  4. They found a guy who they felt was a better fit. Let’s not make it something it wasn’t

  5. msc4realeagles says:
    February 1, 2021 at 11:57 am

    If I’m Bowles, I’m glad they saved me the time and effort to interview for a job I was not going to receive. He can smile knowing he’s in the Super Bowl and the Lions can only dream of being in his current position.
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    I agree except that I would move Lions “dream of Super Bowl” into the delusion/hallucination category from dream !! Perpetual incompetent train wreck almost certainly to continue with Campbell !!

  6. We’ve seen what Todd Bowles is capable of as a head Coach

    We’ve seen what Leslie Frasier is capable of as a head Coach

    We’ve seen what Steve spagnolo is capable of as a head Coach

    We’ve seen what Romeo crenal, Anthony Lynn, Mike petite, etc are capable of as head Coach’s and none of them elicit excitement or wins

    NFL loves to run out retreads

  8. “They canceled the interview,” Bowles said. “I never got to interview. I think they didn’t feel like waiting. They had their mind made up.”

    ____

    There is a prime example of the number one problem with this process. Some of the best candidates are going to be working right up until the last couple of weeks in Conference Championships and the Super Bowl. NFL needs to do the right thing and freeze all major coaching and front office hires until a few days after the Super Bowl. Just like last year, here we are with a week to go until the SB and all the open positions have been filled.

  9. Coach this, coach that. If you don’t have a top flight QB, you ain’t going nowhere, no matter who you are. Look at the playoff QBs and look what happened to BB.

  10. This happens every year with potential hires of one or two teams with both front office and coaching candidates. Time will tell whether it was the right decision or not but let’s not create an issue where there isn’t one.

  12. Bowles is simply experiencing what regular, everyday folk in the job market experience. I work in the recruitment industry, and more often then not, a candidate’s availability is a major determining factor on whether or not he/she gets hired, or even interviewed.

  14. If the Lions wanted Campbell that bad, then Bowles is lucky he never interviewed with them.

