Tom Brady “grateful” for what Bill Belichick has meant to his career

Getty Images

On Sunday, Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl. It will mark his first without Bill Belichick.

While the Buccaneers quarterback is enjoying his second career in Tampa, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from and how he got here.

Brady won six Super Bowl rings, 249 games, three league MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP awards and the title of GOAT in his career in New England. He is adding to his legacy in his first season in Tampa.

Brady has fond memories of Belichick and his time with the Patriots.

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time [there]. I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place, and I certainly could have never accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings. Incredible coach and mentor for me. I’ve had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”