Tom Brady: It’s not about what I do, but what we do

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Early in Tom Brady‘s video conference with reporters on Monday, he was asked about having the same number of championships as Michael Jordan.

A win on Sunday against the Chiefs would be the seventh of Brady’s career, which would break that tie and move him even further away from his closest competition for the player with the most Super Bowl rings. It would also make him the second quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two teams, but Brady moved to take the attention off of himself on Monday.

“It’s never about what I do, but what we do . . . It’s not about me, Tom Brady. It’s about the Bucs,” Brady said.

Brady said each of the six titles he’s already won have been “very unique” to him and said he didn’t compare the feelings from each game to one another. Given Brady’s age, his move to Tampa for this season, and the challenges that came with playing this season amid a pandemic, one would imagine this win would rank pretty high if Brady did decide to rank them.

6 responses to “Tom Brady: It’s not about what I do, but what we do

  2. You are so right, Tom. People have this strange notion that you win SBs all by yourself. NE coaches dumbed down the system for you to win your first SB and it was a team effort. Then they realized NFL offenses were too complex and they kept it simple for you and added more and more as you became a great QB.

  3. If you’ve followed Tom his entire career he’s always put the team first, and then when it was time he finally decided to do something for himself, and there he is in Tampa doing what Tom Brady does best – Winning

  4. Always great to hear Tom Brady dish out a nice slice of humble pie. We, not me… Let’s go Bucs!!! ☠

  5. nite2al says:
    February 1, 2021 at 12:32 pm
    —-

    And yet you and others think QBs passing yards, TDs and even QBR are personal accomplishments….. Every single play involves the entire team on the field.

