Tom Brady: It’s not about what I do, but what we do

Early in Tom Brady‘s video conference with reporters on Monday, he was asked about having the same number of championships as Michael Jordan.

A win on Sunday against the Chiefs would be the seventh of Brady’s career, which would break that tie and move him even further away from his closest competition for the player with the most Super Bowl rings. It would also make him the second quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two teams, but Brady moved to take the attention off of himself on Monday.

“It’s never about what I do, but what we do . . . It’s not about me, Tom Brady. It’s about the Bucs,” Brady said.

Brady said each of the six titles he’s already won have been “very unique” to him and said he didn’t compare the feelings from each game to one another. Given Brady’s age, his move to Tampa for this season, and the challenges that came with playing this season amid a pandemic, one would imagine this win would rank pretty high if Brady did decide to rank them.