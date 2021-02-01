Tua Tagovailoa on trade talk: Can’t control things I can’t control

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s trade request could lead to him landing with another team this offseason and the fallout from that move will impact a lot of other players.

If the Dolphins are the team to make a move for Watson, Tua Tagovailoa will be one of those players. The 2020 first-round pick would likely be part of a package going back to Houston or traded to another team if Miami lands Watson, which led to questions about the future during Tagovailoa’s Monday visit to The Dan Patrick Show.

Tagovailoa said he has no control over trades when asked about his response to the chatter and Patrick followed up by asking if buying a Dolphins jersey with Tagovailoa’s name and number would be a good decision.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure. Like I said, I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa said his work to make sure his hip is as healthy as possible is a “continuing process” more than a year after injuring it. The coming weeks will let us know where that process will continue to play out.