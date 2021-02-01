Tyreek Hill on Scotty Miller saying he’s faster: Maybe we do something at halftime

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s first meeting with the media of Super Bowl week included a question about Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller.

Miller said last week that he thinks he would win a footrace with Hill, who has been seen as one of the fastest players in the league since joining the Chiefs in 2016. Hill was asked about his thoughts on Miller’s opinion on Monday.

Hill said he thinks Miller answered the question the right way because he should be “that confident in myself that I’m faster than Tyreek.” Hill demurred when asked if he’d show the same confidence about how a race would turn out, but said he’d be willing to add a little more competition to Sunday’s festivities.

“Maybe we can do something during halftime,” Hill said.

That seems like an unlikely time for a race to happen, but the offseason could present an opportunity for the two players to put their speed to the test.