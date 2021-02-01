Vikings announce Ryan Ficken as ST coordinator

Getty Images

Word last week was that the Vikings were expected to stay in house to fill their special teams coordinator opening and they confirmed as much on Monday.

The Vikings announced that Ryan Ficken has been promoted from assistant special teams coach to the top job. He replaces Marwan Maalouf after working under him for the last two years. He also assisted Mike Priefer from 2013 to 2018.

In addition to the Ficken announcement, the Vikings also revealed that Josh Hingst has been hired as their new strength and conditioning coach. The Vikings parted ways with Mark Uyeyama after the 2020 season.

Hingst spent the last eight seasons with the Eagles and has also worked for the Jaguars, Falcons, and the University of Nebraska.