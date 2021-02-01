Vikings to interview Tyke Tolbert for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Minnesota’s search for a new offensive coordinator has taken them East.

The Vikings will interview Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert for the position, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Tolbert has been coaching wide receivers in the league since 2003 after spending the first decade of his coaching career in college. He was the Broncos’ wide receivers coach from 2011-2017, working under former Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak when Denver won Super Bowl 50.

Kubiak retired as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in January. His son, Klint, is on Minnesota’s staff as the quarterbacks coach and is thought to be the top internal candidate to replace his father.