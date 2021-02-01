Will failed Matthew Stafford suitors now pivot to Deshaun Watson?

Getty Images

Several teams tried to get quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions. With Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wanting a trade of his own, it’s easy to look at the teams that didn’t get Stafford as the starting point for those who will chase Watson.

The Broncos, Panthers, 49ers, Washington, and the Colts tried to get Stafford. They presumably will try to get Watson. The Bears, Jets, and Patriots also were in the conversation for Stafford. Those teams presumably will be in the conversation for Watson.

Other teams who didn’t pursue Stafford could be interested in Watson. Potentially, some of the teams that would have done a deal for Stafford won’t be willing to offer the kind of package needed to get Watson.

Also, there could be some teams that discreetly explored Stafford and will discreetly explore Watson, with word of their interest never getting out in order to not undermine the relationship with the team’s current starter.

However it plays out, the Texans will be getting offers for Watson. If they play their cards right, they could set up a bidding war, perhaps between teams in the same division, that could get even more than the three first-round picks that some think should be the minimum price for a Watson trade.