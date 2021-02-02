25,000 will attend the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The NFL says the final attendance number at Super Bowl LV will be 25,000.

That’s an increase over the 22,500 the league had previously indicated that Raymond James Stadium would be able to seat safely while practicing recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.

All fans will be given masks and hand sanitizer when they enter the stadium and will be required to wear masks throughout the game.

Among the 25,000 in attendance will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL.

The league also plans to have 30,000 cutouts in the stands.