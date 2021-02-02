Andy Reid proud to be with Bruce Arians in “Geritol crew” of older coaches

Getty Images

Some of the NFL’s oldest head coaches have also been among the most successful in recent years, and that includes 68-year-old Bruce Arians and 62-year-old Andy Reid, who will meet on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.

Reid joked that he and the other 60-something coaches (a list that also includes recent Super Bowl winners Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll) are part of what he called “the Geritol crew.”

“We are a little bit older and there is experience that comes with that and I guess you could say wisdom, with age. But there are a lot of good young football coaches that I look forward to seeing continue to grow in this business,” Reid said. “By chance a few of the older guys have gotten to this point. I’d probably attribute that to good players, and then a little bit of experience there. In my case I’m fortunate to have a heck of a staff that I’ve been fortunate to accumulate and gather here.”

With a combined age of 130, Reid and Arians are the oldest pair of coaches ever to meet in a Super Bowl, breaking a record that was set when Belichick and Carroll met at a combined age of 125.