Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield “still not ready to go”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have to put out a practice report today, even though they held a walkthrough.

“Today was a bonus day, so we had walkthrough,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “We had about 40 or 50 plays of walkthrough.”

Everyone participated, Arians said, but it sounds as if receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) will need the entire week before determining whether they can play Sunday.

“All those guys participated, but they’re still not ready to go,” Arians said.

Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday, Arians said Monday.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time, man, trusting in the training staff,” David said Tuesday. “It’s getting better and better day by day, ,and on Sunday, we’ll see how everything goes.”