Brett Veach on Sammy Watkins: If there’s a way to make it work, we’ll try

USA TODAY Sports

Sammy Watkins is a pending free agent after signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs in 2018.

He restructured his contract last spring to bring down his cap number, making a base salary of $9 million. But his production was once again lackluster. Watkins caught 37 passes for 421 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games. Watkins hasn’t played in the postseason while nursing an injured calf.

Earlier on Tuesday, Watkins said returning to the Chiefs would “definitely be something to think about.”

Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Brett Veach said keeping Watkins for 2021 is a possibility.

“Sammy is a big part of this offense. When he’s healthy, we’re better,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “If there’s a way we can make it work again, we’ll certainly try to do that. I love having him around.”

Watkins was a significant part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl run last year, making 14 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown in three games.

But the problem is, Watkins isn’t often healthy. He’s played in 16 games only once, back in his rookie year of 2014 with the Bills. He was healthy through the either 2017 season with the Rams, too, but the club chose to rest its starters in Week 17.

Watkins will be 28 in June. He’s reached 1,000 yards receiving only once — back in 2015 with Buffalo.