Brian Schottenheimer will also handle QB coach duties for Jaguars

Getty Images

Monday night brought word that Brian Schottenheimer will be joining the Jaguars coaching staff for the 2021 season and Tuesday morning brings more information about the role he will on Urban Meyer’s staff.

The initial report indicated that Schottenheimer will be the team’s passing game coodinator. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will also be handing the quarterbacks coach responsibilities.

If all goes as expected, that sets Schottenheimer up to play a big role in developing first overall pick Trevor Lawrence at the professional level.

Schottenheimer spent the last three years as the offensive coordinator with the Seahawks. He will be working with his predecessor in that job with the Jaguars as Darrell Bevell has the coordinator job in Jacksonville.