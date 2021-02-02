Broncos waive five players

Getty Images

It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday.

The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived off of the roster. Any of them can be claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams, but the move would not be processed until after the Super Bowl.

Holder appeared in eight games this season and recorded seven tackles. Brown appeared in one game this year after catching two passes for 21 yards in 13 appearances during the 2019 season.

Heath opted out of playing due to COVID-19. Leggett and Paulo spent the season on Denver’s practice squad.