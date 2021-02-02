Bruce Arians thought he was done, now considers 2020 his best year in coaching

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2021, 10:34 AM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Bruce Arians announced his retirement from coaching after the 2017 season. He’s glad he changed his mind.

Arians said he didn’t expect to jump back into it after walking away from the Cardinals three years ago. But the Buccaneers job felt like the right opportunity in 2019, and he now views the 2020 season — which has him at Super Bowl LV — as his best year yet.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” Arians said, via USA Today. “This is the most rewarding year I’ve had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we’ve had to deal with. Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it’s been a fantastic year and I’m very, very thankful.”

Arians said the Buccaneers job fell into place perfectly because he considers General Manager Jason Licht one of his closest friends, because he respects the Glazer family that owns the Buccaneers, and because his top choices of assistant coaches were all available when he took the job in 2019.

“Everything lined up perfectly, from ownership, to general manager, who is a great friend, to all of my assistants being available,” Arians recalled on Monday. “Frankly, I probably wouldn’t have taken the job had some of those assistants not been available.”

When Tom Brady arrived in 2020, Arians thought this season could be something special. He’s one win away from the perfect conclusion to his most rewarding year.

14 responses to “Bruce Arians thought he was done, now considers 2020 his best year in coaching

  2. Amazing what adding TB12 did for Arians career. He will be a good coach as long as Tom is a Buccaneer.

  4. It’s amazing how having a great QB can make almost anyone look like a great coach.

  5. Sorry to break it to ya but it’s because you have the GOAT under center, he made BB look great as well. Don’t kid yourself, you’re as good as your qb.

  7. Weird how these otherwise average coaches have their next years the second TB12 shows up in town.

  9. The people trying to attribute his success solely to Brady do realize that he was in the NFC championship game five years ago and made the playoffs three out of his five years in Arizona, a historically terrible franchise,don’t they? Of course you do. What’s wrong with some of you people. Brady hasn’t even played well in the playoffs this year.

  11. arealisticpackerfan says:
    February 2, 2021 at 10:41 am
    It’s amazing how having a great QB can make almost anyone look like a great coach.

    ——

    Andy Reid wholeheartedly agrees!

  12. This Dude has rode on coattails of Qbs his whole career. When it is time to coach, he retires or quits.

  13. other great quarterbacks have short 2-3 year runs then have some disastrous years because of weaker draft positioning and salary cap.

    Tom is a great quarterback. To go 20 years of winning required BB to basically rebuild the team every 3 years-which he did.

    BB had an excellent quarterback and he kept him. you need both for a real long term winner.

    Tampa Bay had excellent draft positioning-just needed the quarterback.

  14. Yea, because it real tough to look like a really good head coach with Tom Brady as your QB. Ask B.B. in New England how things are working out !

