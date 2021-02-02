Bruce Arians thought he was done, now considers 2020 his best year in coaching

Getty Images

Bruce Arians announced his retirement from coaching after the 2017 season. He’s glad he changed his mind.

Arians said he didn’t expect to jump back into it after walking away from the Cardinals three years ago. But the Buccaneers job felt like the right opportunity in 2019, and he now views the 2020 season — which has him at Super Bowl LV — as his best year yet.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing,” Arians said, via USA Today. “This is the most rewarding year I’ve had in coaching, probably, because of the pandemic and what we’ve had to deal with. Watching this team grow and get better and better and jell for the playoffs, it’s been a fantastic year and I’m very, very thankful.”

Arians said the Buccaneers job fell into place perfectly because he considers General Manager Jason Licht one of his closest friends, because he respects the Glazer family that owns the Buccaneers, and because his top choices of assistant coaches were all available when he took the job in 2019.

“Everything lined up perfectly, from ownership, to general manager, who is a great friend, to all of my assistants being available,” Arians recalled on Monday. “Frankly, I probably wouldn’t have taken the job had some of those assistants not been available.”

When Tom Brady arrived in 2020, Arians thought this season could be something special. He’s one win away from the perfect conclusion to his most rewarding year.