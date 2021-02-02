Colts trying out David Irving

Getty Images

The talented but troubled pass rusher David Irving may get another chance in the NFL, with the Colts.

Irving had a tryout in Indianapolis, the NFL’s transaction wire showed today.

The 27-year-old Irving spent part of the 2020 season on the Raiders’ practice squad and played in two games for the Raiders under the special 2020 rules that allowed practice squad players to move up to the active roster for games. Because he was on the practice squad, he became a free agent as soon as the regular season ended.

Although he has shown flashes of great talent, Irving has struggled with substance abuse and has been suspended multiple times, including once for the entire 2019 season. He spent his best years in Dallas, when Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was on the Cowboys’ staff, so Eberflus may think he can get the best out of Irving.