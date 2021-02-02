Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2021, 10:23 AM EST
NFL: OCT 18 Packers at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on Monday.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White explained a competition with fellow Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David when it comes to making significant plays.

“[I]t’s always that mentality like, ‘Beat me to the ball. Get more tackles than me. Let’s see who can come up with the biggest play first. You know, whoever come up with the biggest play that person gotta pay the other person $1,000.’ Just little stuff that I’m able to throw into our game to make it more interesting, as well.”

The payment aspect approaches the third rail that got the Saints in so much trouble in early 2012. While the payment is made between a pair of players and apparently not organized or sanctioned by the team, it’s a practice that easily could spread to more players and, eventually, become part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay defense.

The slope quickly gets slippery, for other reasons. What constitutes the “biggest play”? An interception, a touchdown? A sack?

A clean, legal hit that knocks an opponent out of the game?

Again, this is far cry from the bounty programs that multiple teams administered before the NFL pulled the plug by making an extreme example out of the Saints. However, now that it’s come to light, the smart move for the Bucs would be to tell them to shut it down or, at a minimum, to quit talking about it.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

  3. Meh. Big deal. But, this day and age, surely teams have a PR program that encourages players not to say things like this.

  5. Do you expect a bunch of alpha males in their 20s making 7 figure salaries to not throw down some cash on things? Everyone does this. Even at the college level.

  7. icouldcareless says:
    February 2, 2021 at 10:25 am
    So now we’re trying to create controversies out of thin air is that it? Unreal
    *******************************************************************************************
    Tell that to the Saints.

  8. They should have a pool every week. Each player on the tam contributes $100 and who ever is determined to have made the “play of the game” gets to choose a charity to donate the money to. No personal gain comes out of it and it benefits a good cause. Like maybe a fund to help former players.

  9. Your business is not everybody business
    Pull a Marshawn when somebody ask you a question just say I’m just hear so I won’t get fined,,,concentrate on your game and not fonder for social media,,,

  10. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    February 2, 2021 at 10:42 am
    icouldcareless says:
    February 2, 2021 at 10:25 am
    So now we’re trying to create controversies out of thin air is that it? Unreal
    *******************************************************************************************
    Tell that to the Saints.

    —-

    I must have missed the part where White is promoting injuring opposing players….

  11. Using the logic of this article, you could argue that paying the players is type of bounty since guys who make the most plays get bigger contracts.

  12. After all this time, you still are missing the point.

    The Saints situation was that the money being thrown into the pool was coming from outside the locker room.

    That’s what made it different.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.