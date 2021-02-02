Dolphins promote two assistants to co-offensive coordinators

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ long offensive coordinator search has resulted in two assistants getting promoted to share the job.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has promoted running backs coach Eric Studesville and quarterbacks coach George Godsey to the titles of co-offensive coordinators, according to multiple reports.

There’s no word yet on which one of them will call the plays.

The most important job for the co-offensive coordinators will be developing an offense around Tua Tagovailoa, the 2020 first-round pick who had a so-so year as a rookie quarterback. The Dolphins have made clear that they believe in Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback of the future, and now we’ll see if there’s an offense in Miami that Tagovailoa can thrive in.