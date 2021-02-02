Eric Fisher: It’s gut-wrenching to miss Super Bowl

Getty Images

Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was not familiar with Mike Remmers‘ name when he spoke to reporters on Monday, but he’ll be seeing him in the Super Bowl.

Remmers has been filling in for Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle, but is set to start at left tackle after Eric Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game. Fisher started 15 games in the regular season and was voted into the Pro Bowl, so it’s a blow for the Chiefs.

Fisher wrote a message on Facebook discussing how big of a blow it is for him as well.

“To not be able to play in the Super Bowl after such an amazing season is gut-wrenching,” Fisher wrote. “While that may be, I can’t wait to be out there cheering my guys on to be back-to-back World Champs. Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and well wishes. I am grateful for all of the support!”

With Schwartz still out, the Chiefs will be playing Andrew Wylie at right tackle and Stefan Wisniewski at right guard. How their rejiggered offensive line holds up against the Buccaneers front will be a significant factor on Sunday.