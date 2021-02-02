Frank Clark: If you’re a champion at heart, you turn the fire on when it matters

Getty Images

Frank Clark enjoys playing in the postseason.

He likes that the stakes are higher, that playing for a championship becomes something truly within reach.

Clark has been one of Kansas City’s key defenders in their last two postseason runs. In the 2019 postseason, he tallied 5.0 sacks and five tackles for loss in three games. The numbers aren’t quite as gaudy heading into Super Bowl LV, with 2.0 sacks and three TFLs this year. But on Monday, Clark said his postseason production is all about his mindset.

“I don’t know if it’s something about the playoffs. I like winning football games, man. I’m a competitor,” Clark said. “You get to that point in the season where things really matter — win or go home. I’m not saying the season doesn’t matter, but it’s a scale. You do things during the season, you have season goals. You have things like that. It’s like a chase for certain things.”

Clark signed a five-year, $104 million extension when the Chiefs acquired him from the Seahawks in 2019. He’s recorded 14.0 sacks in 29 regular-season games with Kansas City, with 6.0 coming in 2020. But apparently Clark doesn’t take too much from what he accomplishes in from September to December.

“The season, people look at things a whole different way, it’s a numbers game. Like I said, I’m not really into the numbers game,” Clark said. “I truly believe if you’re a champion at heart, if you have any type of spirit in you to win, any type of will or desire to do something you’ve never done before, be great, you’re going to turn that fire on when it matters.”

Clark had a sack and a tackle for loss in last year’s Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. Kansas City could use at least a repeat of that performance on Sunday to help defeat Tampa Bay.