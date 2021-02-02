Jalen Hurts doing what he needs to do to “take off” in 2021

Getty Images

Carson Wentz started 12 games in 2020. Jalen Hurts started the final four.

So who starts the season opener for the Eagles in 2021?

Hurts had a diplomatic answer when asked that question Tuesday.

“That’s a great question; that’s a great question,” Hurts told CBS Sports HQ, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’ll tell you that I’m putting the work in on my end, trying to build those relationships with my guys. I’m excited for this offseason, just excited to take that next step, so regardless of what’s what, I’m challenging myself to be the best quarterback I can be. Learn from my mistakes as a team, learn from my mistakes from last year personally [in] those four games that I got my opportunity to get my feet wet in and take off next year.”

The Eagles may not even know who their starting quarterback will be in 2021. Hurts, though, likely is in the conversation and in the competition.

For now, all Hurts can control is getting better this offseason.

“One thing that I do – and I always have done – is just try to keep the right mentality,” Hurts said. “I control what I can. I’ve always been that way, and I always will be that way. So the main thing I can control is my work ethic, my effort, where my head’s at, the relationships I have with those around me and just building. Building as a man, building as a player, always being rooted in my faith.”