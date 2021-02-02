Jared Goff “hopeful” trade is “so good for my career”

Getty Images

Jared Goff is proud of what he accomplished with the Rams.

The former No. 1 overall choice went 42-27 in the regular season and 3-3 in the postseason. He produced a winning record in each of the past four seasons. He started a Super Bowl. He made two Pro Bowls. He passed for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns.

“Unfortunately, it ended sourly,” Goff told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, “but it still doesn’t take away from all those times we had.”

The Rams traded Goff, a third-round choice in 2021, a first-round choice in 2022 and a first-round choice in 2023 for Matthew Stafford. The trade will not become official until the start of the league year March 17.

Goff characterized his initial reaction to the phone call informing him of the trade as “difficult” and “disappointing.” He isn’t sure exactly when the Rams decided he wasn’t their quarterback of the future.

“That’s the tough part right now is trying to figure that out, when did that happen?” Goff said. “Those are all conversations that I may or may not have, and try to figure it out. That’s the conversation to have.”

Now, a few days after the trade, Goff is excited to move on.

“You don’t want to be in the wrong place,” Goff said. “It became increasingly clear that was the case. [The trade] is something that I’m hopeful is going to be so good for my career.”