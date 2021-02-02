Jay Valai set to join Eagles coaching staff

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have made another addition to the staff of new head coach Nick Sirianni.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26, Jay Valai is set to leave the University of Houston after a very brief stay to the join the Eagles coaching staff instead.

Valai had signed on with the Houston program last month to serve as a cornerbacks coach for the school. Instead, he’ll be heading to Philadelphia to work under Sirianni. His Linkedin profile reflects his new role with the Eagles as well.

Valai played safety at Wisconsin and ran a training facility after his playing days before transitioning into coaching. He spent two seasons as a quality control coach at Georgia before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 in a similar role. He coached at Rutgers in 2019, Texas in 2020 and was set to join Houston’s program before the move to the Eagles.

While his position hasn’t been specified, the Eagles have a defensive backs coach in Dennard Wilson. Valai could presumably be taking on the assistant defensive backs coach role with the team.