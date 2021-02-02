Jets hiring Marquand Manuel, Tony Oden as defensive assistants

Getty Images

The Jets have added a pair of veteran defensive assistant coaches to fill out Robert Saleh’s first staff.

Marquand Manuel will be New York’s safeties coach and Tony Oden will serve as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Manuel played eight seasons in the league and has been coaching since 2012. He crossed paths with Saleh in Seattle from 2012-2013, when Saleh was a defensive quality control coach and Manuel was the assistant special teams coach and a defensive assistant.

Manuel was most recently the Eagles defensive backs coach in 2020. He was Atlanta’s defensive coordinator from 2017-2018.

Oden worked with Saleh last year as San Francisco’s defensive backs coach. He was with the Dolphins from 2018-2019, first as defensive backs coach and then as safeties coach.