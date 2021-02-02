Jets hiring Mike Rutenberg as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Jets continued filling out their defensive coaching staff on Tuesday by hiring a linebackers coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mike Rutenberg will fill that position on head coach Robert Saleh’s staff.

Rutenberg worked with Saleh on the 49ers staff last season and with the Jaguars earlier in their careers. He was their defensive pass game specialist. He was on the Jaguars staff from 2013-2019 and Saleh worked in Jacksonville from 2014-2016.

The Jets also hired safeties coach Marquand Manuel and senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden on Tuesday. Oden was also on the 49ers staff during the 2020 season while Manuel worked for the Eagles.