Jim Leonhard, Chris Kiffin among several Packers defensive coordinator candidates

The Packers are casting a wide net in their search for their next defensive coordinator.

Per a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Green Bay will interview Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, Saints defensive line coach/assistant head coach Ryan Nielson, Eagles defensive line coach/run game coordinator Matt Burke, and Green Bay defensive backs coach Jerry Gray. All of those interviews are scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.

Green Bay has already interviewed Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris, Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero, and Falcons senior assistant Bob Sutton.

The Packers did not renew Mike Pettine’s contract after the 2020 season. One factor may have been the miscommunication at the end of the first half in the NFC Championship Game that resulted in Scotty Miller‘s 39-yard touchdown reception.