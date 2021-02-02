Kyler Murray has a very high opinion of Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

Tuesday’s PFT Live includes an interview recorded on Monday with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

One of the questions for Murray focused on the quarterback change that, as of March 17, will happen for one of Arizona’s rivals in the NFC West, with Jared Goff heading to Detroit and Matthew Stafford joining the Rams.

“I love Matt Stafford,” Murray said regarding the pending trade. “I think he’s one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league. . . . I love watching him, I love the way he plays. He’s a gunslinger. If you watch the game, you know he can make any throw on the field and make it look easy. I don’t know if I’m too excited about it, but I love to compete.”

Stafford will now be competing with Stafford as he runs the L.A. offense. Murray also has to contend with Russell Wilson in Seattle. With the 49ers also looking for a new quarterback, the NFC West — already one of the best divisions in football — could be even better in 2021.

