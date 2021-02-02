Kyler Murray: Shoulder injury happened against the Dolphins

Getty Images

It appeared that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray first injured his shoulder/arm against the Seahawks in Week 11. Murray says that the injury first occurred two games earlier.

“It happened against the Dolphins,” Murray said during an appearance on PFT Live. “I don’t know if you saw, I ran into a dude like third and long, one of the downs, whatever, that started it off. Then the Seahawks game I landed on it first drive. That’s kind of when it really started. . . . I couldn’t really — I wanted to stay in the game for my guys against the Seahawks. I wasn’t running around as much taking hits. I think that affected it. After that game I was fine. Obviously, had to play through it a little bit. But uou take hits here and there and you keep playing, and it was fine. I was good throughout the year. I don’t think it affected me as much as people think it did.”

Murray fought through it, managing to start all 16 games. And the shoulder injury did nothing to keep him from uncorking in Week 10 a throw for the ages, a game-winning Hail Mary against the Bills.