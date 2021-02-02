LeSean McCoy on retirement: You never know

Getty Images

Running back LeSean McCoy hasn’t played a lot for the Buccaneers this year, but he isn’t having any second thoughts about the decision to sign with the team.

McCoy said Tuesday that he had spoken to the Eagles this summer about a return to Philadelphia and that he wanted it to happen. The Eagles weren’t ready to move as fast as the Buccaneers were, however, and McCoy said it was “the right timing” to make a deal in Tampa.

He added that he “thought it was my best chance to get to a Super Bowl” and he has been proven correct. McCoy won a Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs last season and said retirement could be an option if he’s part of another winner.

“If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over,” McCoy said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That’s always a dream.”

McCoy has played three snaps in the last two games, so it’s unlikely that he’ll have much of an impact on the outcome of what could be the final game of his career.