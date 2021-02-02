Le’Veon Bell doesn’t regret sitting out the 2018 season

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 2, 2021, 4:42 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell made a unique decision to bet on himself and sit out the 2018 season rather than play on the franchise tag.

Through various circumstances and reasons, Bell hasn’t seen the same level of success in 2019 and 2020 as he did the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh. He did sign a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed with the Jets but vastly underperformed in his time with New York.

But as he prepares to play the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Bell says he doesn’t wish he’d played in 2018.

“Oh no, that never crossed my mind,” Bell said Tuesday. “I feel like me sitting out, I just kind of look at it as it kind of helped me out on the backend of my career, because last year when I came back, it felt like I was reset. It felt like I was a rookie all over again. I was so excited to get back on the field and really just get my gatherings back. So I don’t know, it kind of reset my body. I feel like it’s going to really help me for the end of my career.”

Bell may have felt great, but he recorded only 789 yards rushing and three touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per carry in 2019. He added 66 receptions for 461 yards and a receiving TD, giving him 1,250 yards from scrimmage.

But that was a far cry from his years in Pittsburgh, when he racked up 2,215, 1,884, and 1,946 yards from scrimmage in three of his last four seasons with the club.

Bell will be a free agent again in March, so he’ll have another opportunity to show just how fresh he is at age 29 in 2021.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Le’Veon Bell doesn’t regret sitting out the 2018 season

  1. “LeVeon Bell made a unique decision to bet on himself and sit out the 2018 season.”

    Since when is sitting out betting on yourself?

  2. Bell lost about $13M that he will never recover, and since he returned he hasn’t looked even close to what he was in 2017. At a minimum he should have fired his agent.

  3. I never cared for this signing, and now he’s going to possibly be greatly rewarded a ring for absolutely nothing. Shoot, let’s sign Mark Ingram for the playoffs next year, why not!

  5. It was ridiculous of the Steelers to not either extend Bell or just let him walk and collect compensatory picks. It was a greedy and spiteful move to franchise tag Bell a second time in his prime with no intention of extending him. The whole saga was completely avoidable and the Steelers, Bell, and fans all suffered for it.

  6. What else is supposed to say? I still think he made a big mistake sitting out the season.

  7. He is talking as if sitting out had nothing to do with money when it had everything to do with money.

  9. He looked like a potential HOF’er before he sat out 2018. Now he’s barely a 3rd string back. But yeah, no regrets.

  10. What, you expected him to be intelligent enough to admit a stupid mistake, he not only missed out on big money that year but he’s been a lousy football player since. You can’t leave and come back and pick up where you left off, NFL football doesn’t work like that-he still has rocks in his head!~

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.