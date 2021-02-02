Le’Veon Bell: I came here to get to this game

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell went from one of the worst teams in football to one of the best in 2020.

When the Jets released him in October, they were 0-5 and on the way to an 0-13 start and a 2-14 finish. As a free agent, Bell had a choice between the Dolphins, Bills, and Chiefs but decided to prioritize winning over playing time. The running back said Tuesday that he was just so frustrated with all the losing he’d been a part of in New York.

“I didn’t really care how my production would look,” Bell said.

So he decided to sign with Kansas City, and it’s worked out just as he intended. He recorded 254 yards rushing and 99 yards receiving in nine regular-season games — his most significant production coming against the Saints once Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured in Week 15. He said he likes being a part of a rotation at running back, believing it’ll help elongate his career.

But what he enjoys the most is having the opportunity to play on the biggest stage for the first time.

“I came here to get to this game, and I’m here. So I look at it like I came to the right spot,” Bell said. “I’m just happy where I’m at and I’m happy with the way the season’s went. We just have to cap it off with a Super Bowl win.”