Le’Veon Bell: It will be fun to play in same Super Bowl as Antonio Brown

Getty Images

When the 2020 season began, Le'Veon Bell was playing running back for the Jets and Antonio Brown was a free agent with an eight-game suspension looming over his head.

The 2020 season will end with the former Steelers teammates in very different surroundings. Bell is playing for the Chiefs after being released by the Jets early in the regular season and Brown signed with the Buccaneers in October.

On Tuesday, Bell said that he and Brown have not rally kept in contact since they both left the team in 2019. Despite that, he’s still happy to be playing in the same Super Bowl as the wideout.

“It’s crazy to think as long as we were playing together that we never made it to this point,” Bell said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “To face and play against each other is going to be fun.”

Brown’s knee will have to cooperate in order for him to actually take part in the game and neither player is filling the kind of role that they did in Pittsburgh, but one former Steeler will be taking home their first ring after Super Bowl LV is in the books.