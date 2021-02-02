Le’Veon Bell on Patrick Mahomes: He might be the greatest player ever

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell has only been with the Chiefs for a few months. But it didn’t take him long to learn all he needed to about Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback.

Bell had never played against Mahomes before he signed with Kansas City midseason. But he had been impressed with the QB from afar.

“I’ve always watched him. I always thought he was a great player. Then I came here and then when I came here, that’s when it really hit me, like oh, he might be the greatest player ever,” Bell said. “It’s the way he practices, how he goes about his business. … I wish y’all could see the throws he does in practice, it would be unbelievable.

“But my idea of [him], I thought he was like a 10 before I came here. And now I think he’s probably like a 12. That’s about it.”

Bell’s scale on that measurement was a little unclear. But the running back is simply saying what we’ve all been watching for the past three seasons when it comes to Mahomes’ greatness.