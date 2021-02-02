Mark Ingram: I can still play at a high, high level

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EST
The Ravens waived running back Mark Ingram after they were eliminated from the playoffs last month in a move that became inevitable once Ingram fell out of the team’s offensive plans over the final weeks of the season.

In an interview with Chris Simms on Tuesday, Ingram said it was “difficult” to go from playing a prominent role to being on the inactive list but that he tried to be a supportive teammate through the end of the team’s run. Now that he’s a free agent, Ingram said he’s “excited about the opportunities I have” and confident about his ability to perform well in the future.

“Obviously my role wasn’t what I wanted,” Ingram said. “Good thing about it is I’m healthy, I’m fresh. I know I can still play this game at a high, high level for a long time.”

Ingram turned 31 in December and teams can be skittish about bringing in backs around that age. Ingram cautioned them to watch his tape rather than “my birthday,” but there wasn’t much of it after the midpoint of the 2020 season.

  1. Father time catches up with everyone. I love Mark and I think he is a tremendous player and a human being. However, the tape does not lie. Mark lost a step and lost his explosiveness. The emergence of Dobbins and Gus, the bus made it a no brainer for the Ravens to go younger and cheaper. I am sure he will find a roster spot somewhere and be a mentor to a younger back. He definitely cannot be the lead back anymore. It is hard for athletes to accept the fact their talents have a shelf life. Mark, we loved you in Baltimore during the couple of years you were here. Good luck man and remember: Big Truss!!!

  3. Love you to death Mark, but you were noticeably not the same player you were in New Orleans or in 2019 for the Ravens. I hope he heals up this off season and gets another opportunity, but if that doesn’t happen, he will be a great commentator or analysts should he decided to pursue a career in media.

