Mike Remmers doesn’t care whether Jason Pierre-Paul knows him

Mike Remmers lined up at right tackle in Week 12 when the Chiefs played the Buccaneers. He is expected to start at left tackle in place of the injured Eric Fisher in the Super Bowl.

That means Remmers will see more of Jason Pierre-Paul this week.

Maybe afterward Pierre-Paul will know his name, something Pierre-Paul admitted Monday he “didn’t even know who that was” when asked about Remmers.

Remmers shrugged when asked about it Tuesday.

“Yeah, I had someone send it to me, and honestly I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” Remmers said. “It’s like every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just going out there to do my job.”

The Bucs got to Patrick Mahomes twice in Week 12, with Shaq Barrett and Pierre-Paul each getting a sack.