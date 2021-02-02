NFL won’t let Buccaneers fire their cannons after touchdowns on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2021, 5:49 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When the Buccaneers score a touchdown at Raymond James Stadium, cannons fire at Tampa’s pirate ship-themed home field. But not at the Super Bowl.

NFL officials told Jenna Laine of ESPN that they will not permit the cannons to be fired after Buccaneers touchdowns at Super Bowl LV.

The reason is that the Super Bowl is supposed to be on a neutral field. This year’s Super Bowl happens to be on a participating team’s home field for the first time in NFL history, but that doesn’t change the NFL’s efforts at neutrality. The Buccaneers are considered the home team because the NFC is always the home team in odd-numbered Super Bowls and the AFC is always the home team in even-numbered Super Bowls, but that only applies for issues such as getting to choose their jersey color. Everything about the stadium, including not only the cannons but also the painting of the end zones and other elements of the field, will be treated as neutral.

So while the cannons will fire during pregame introductions, they will go unnoticed for the rest of the game — unless a player throws a football into a cannon, in which case some lucky bettors will profit.

17 responses to “NFL won’t let Buccaneers fire their cannons after touchdowns on Sunday

  2. They probably won’t score a touchdown so it probably doesn’t really matter regardless.

  3. OK, I see why they don’t want a home-team-only stadium celebration, but why not fire the cannons for ANY touchdown, Bucs or Chiefs? It’s not called the No Fun League for nothing.

  4. Instead of not firing the cannon at all during the game, why doesn’t the NFL allow them to fire it when both teams score?

  5. Perfect place for tampa to hide cameras to spy on the chiefs. Brady will put all his cheating techniques to use.

  6. slimglynn says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:05 pm
    ——

    They probably won’t make the playoffs….
    They probably won’t beat the WFT….
    No way they will beat the Saints….
    No chance they will beat the Packers…..

    See a pattern here?

  8. thermanmerman99 says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:10 pm
    Perfect place for tampa to hide cameras to spy on the chiefs. Brady will put all his cheating techniques to use.

    —–

    Says the guy whose team needed to pump in fake crown noise because the actual fans could not make enough on their own.

    Also, why were all but one of Andrew Luck’s footballs illegally inflated?

  10. Ridiculous !! Tampa earned home field through their road playoff wins !! They rightfully earned the right to celebrate any TDs by them on their home field in their fashion… it is almost as if NFL wants to discourage any teams to appear at their home for Super Bowl just to make it a neutral site !!!

    Nonsense Freaking League !!!!!

  11. Get your motor runnin’…. Head out on the highway
    Looking for adventure…In whatever comes our way

    Yeah, darlin’…Gonna make it happen
    Take the world in a love embrace
    Fire all of your guns at once….And explode into space

    I like smoke and lightnin’…Heavy metal thunder
    Racing in the wind…..And the feeling that I’m under

    Like a true nature child, I was born to be wild…

    ~Steppenworlf

  12. The embittered Colts fans just can’t stop, can they? In a game that has nothing to do with the Patriots, they still find a way to bring up that AFCC game where the Colts were blown out by 38 points, all because of how many PSIs the footballs were supposedly inflated to and because the big bad NFL was picking on a “small market” team.
    So sad, so pathetic. Try to lose like a man, mannermanlyman!

  15. But they let 7500 healthcare workers come for free. Oh btw these workers are all from the Tampa area. So essentially in the name of “neutrality” they are loading the stands with Tampa fans. I’m a vaccinated healthcare worker from a kc and none of us were invited. It’s all about optics, not reality

  17. Who cares this game will be over as soon as the Chiefs walk on the field. It’s going to be the most lopsided boring superbowl ever. Bucs didn’t do anything special besides rent Brady.

