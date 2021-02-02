One non-player tested positive positive in last week’s COVID-19 testing

Getty Images

There were doubts that the league would be able to pull off their entire schedule without losing any games or adding weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL is set to play the Super Bowl as scheduled on Sunday.

The league and the NFL Players Association have released the results of weekly testing for players and other team personnel throughout the season and they did so again on Tuesday for the period from January 24 – January 30.

One new confirmed positive test result came back from the 2,567 tests administered over that time frame. The result was from a test of a non-player.

Two Chiefs players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were both close contacts of someone who tested positive.

For the season, there have been 262 positive results for players and 463 positives for other personnel. The league has administered approximately 957,400 tests since August 1.