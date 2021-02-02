Patrick Mahomes says his toe is close to 100 percent

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up a couple of injuries during the divisional round win over the Browns, although one of them drew more attention than the other.

Mahomes went into the concussion protocol after being hit on a running play and the wait to see if he’d be cleared in time for the AFC Championship Game was a major storyline leading up to the game. That overshadowed a toe injury he’d picked up a bit earlier in the game.

The toe kept Mahomes on the injury report even after he was cleared from the concussion, but it doesn’t appear to be an issue heading into Super Bowl LV. Mahomes said the toe is feeling “a lot better” and that he’s “pretty close to 100 percent” with a handful of days to go until the Super Bowl.

Barring any issues in practice this week, it sounds like health won’t be an issue for Mahomes on Sunday.