Raheem Mostert remains on Team Garoppolo, too

Multiple 49ers players continue to believe in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even if the 49ers don’t.

49ers tight end George Kittle spoke out in favor of the embattled Garoppolo on Tuesday. 49ers running back Raheem Mostert did, too.

“Hey look, that’s my quarterback until otherwise, you know, and that’s who I’m going to ride with,” Mostert said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And that’s how the players feel. . . . When it comes to the business side, a lot of players don’t have the ins and outs. They don’t know anything. And that’s the case for me right now. I don’t know whose future, you know, is going to be in jeopardy in San Francisco. I don’t know if we’re going to make that trade for Deshaun [Watson], who knows, you know? The only people that know are the front office and the G.M. and the owner and the head coach, you know? But this league is changing and it’s crazy, man, to see, you know, all the mobile quarterbacks out there. But hey, like I said, I’m still riding with my quarterback and that’s number 10. He’s going to get the job done for us, and that’s what we believe in.”

The organization clearly seems to feel otherwise, given that the 49ers pursued quarterback Matthew Stafford and in light off the ability of the 49ers to move on from Garoppolo at a minimal cap charge.

Where the 49ers go from here remains to be seen. A trade for Kirk Cousins? A trade for Sam Darnold? Development of Josh Rosen? The 49ers seem to have, at least for, an “anyone but Garoppolo” vibe. Even if players like Kittle and Mostert want no one else.