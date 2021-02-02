Report: Barber’s positive COVID test led to Chiefs players going on reserve list

Getty Images

Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and haircuts are reportedly the reason why the moves were made.

Tom Pelissero reports that a barber learned of a positive test on Sunday while he was cutting Kilgore’s hair. The haircut was taking place at the Chiefs’ facility and the barber had tested negative five days in a row before a Sunday rapid test returned a positive result.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill mentioned during Monday’s media session that the team had been testing barbers in hopes of providing a way for players to get clipped before the Super Bowl.

Robinson had gotten his hair cut by the same barber away from the facility the previous day and there were other Chiefs waiting for a trim when the test results came back.

Neither Kilgore nor Robinson has tested positive and all parties were wearing masks during their interactions. If they continue to test negative, they will be eligible to return to action in time to play on Sunday.